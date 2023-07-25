Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Starfield, Video Games | Tagged: bethesda, starfield

Starfield Releases Three New Animated Tales This Week

Bethesda has released three new animated shorts ahead of the release of Starfield, giving you more backstory to the game ahead of time.

Bethesda Softworks is taking a new approach to promoting Starfield before the game comes out with a series of animated tales. The concept for this is for your o get to know both the people and cultures of Starfield in a different way that isn't just a game tutorial as they have presented with The Settled Systems – A Starfield Animated Anthology. All three of these videos, which you can check out down below, offer a glimpse into three of the game's major cities. You will have a chance to follow a delivery pilot in New Atlantis seeking the exciting life of the elite, as well as viewing a stranded orphan looking for a way out of Akila City, and finally see two street rats struggling to survive in the underbelly of Neon.

Supra Et Ultra

In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, a courier pilot named Kent aspires to live in the most desirable part of the Settled Systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital's elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.

Where Hope is Built

Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars—desperately wants to explore the stars, and only one thing is standing in her way: a working ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.

The Hand that Feeds

Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the "pleasure city" to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?

