StarRupture Releases Nnew Combat Preview Video

Creepy Jar has released a new video for StarRupture, as we get a better look at the first-person combat you'll experience

Experience combat, base building, exploration, and resource management on an alien planet in StarRupture.

Set on a mysterious planet, play as an exiled convict facing hostile monsters and extreme elemental dangers.

Adventure solo or co-op with up to 4 players, combining strategic building and tech to survive and expand.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has released a new video for the game StarRupture, giving players a better look at the combat. In case you haven't checked it out yet, the game is a cross between base building, exploration, combat, and resource management on an alien planet. This latest video shows off the first-person combat you'll encounter and the different ways you'll fight off aliens in the process. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting for the game to get an Early Access release date.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

