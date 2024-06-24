Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Drops Carnage On Planet X-11 Update

Offworld Industries has a new update out for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as we head to a new planet while in Early Access.

Article Summary Offworld Industries releases Patch 0.8.0 for Starship Troopers: Extermination.

New Carnage mechanic and Planet X-11 battlefield enhance gameplay.

Update includes new locations and maps, with a total of 4 game modes.

Early Access price at $29.99, full launch on consoles set for October 11th.

Indie game developer and publisher Offworld Industries released a brand new update for Starship Troopers: Extermination in Early Access with Carnage on Planet X-11. Technically called Patch 0.8.0, this will take you to the new world of Planet X-11 for a new battlefield to compete on, along with a new Carnage mechanic being added to the mix. We have more info from the team below, as you can read the full patch notes on Steam.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – Carnage on Planet X-11

This new feature makes the cost of war an enduring part of the landscape as the corpses of slain Bugs remain scattered across the warzone, persisting until our mighty Vanguard soldiers can shoot, blast, or burn them away. Not only will the bodies of our enemies create an ever-evolving combat environment, but the still-living Bugs will adapt to the new terrain, which even allows them to reach previously inaccessible areas!

Update 0.8 also introduces a new arena of war: Planet X-11, a designated Federation mining planet in the Tibannis system that lies deep within the Arachnid Quarantine Zone. More recently, the planet served an important strategic role as the home of the Teefang Array Deep Space Listening post, a key station for gathering intel on Bug activity. Unfortunately, that made X-11 a target, and the planet is now under constant attack by enemy incursions. Featuring 2 ARC Locations, 2 Horde Locations, 8 AAS Locations & 4 Hive Hunt Maps, Planet X-11 is one of the most substantial additions to Starship Troopers: Extermination yet, with more content to come when the game arrives on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X | S consoles this October 11th, which coincides with its launch out of Early Access into 1.0 on Steam.

The Early Access edition of Starship Troopers: Extermination, as of Update 0.8, is currently available for $29.99 USD—a lower price point than when it launches into 1.0—and puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out war with the Arachnid menace. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend your base of operations, and then escape to the extraction point together. The battle will be intense, but, as hardened warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation, leave no inch of ground safe for the Arachnids!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!