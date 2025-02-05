Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Launches Disputed Sands Event

Offworld Industries has a new update out now for Starship Troopers: Extermination, bringing new challenges and more to a familiar setting

Article Summary Experience new battles on Valaka with Disputed Sands in Starship Troopers: Extermination's Update 1.2.

Gear up with state-of-the-art weapon modifications and show the Bugs Federation ingenuity.

Enhance communication with the new Company Chat feature for squad coordination on the battlefield.

Earn exclusive cosmetics as re-enlistment rewards to showcase your commitment and dedication.

Offworld Industries has released a new update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, giving players new content and a new event to play through. Technically called Update 1.2, the name for this is Disputed Sands, as you'll be transported to a new battlefront to experience fighting on the desert planet of Valaka. We have the dev notes on what's all in the content below, as it's been released today.

Starship Troopers: Extermination – Disputed Sands

A New Galactic Front

As the Federation reigns victorious on Boreas a new Galactic Front is here. Disputed Sands will bring troopers back to Valaka with new milestones, rewards, and Bugs to kill! Disputed Sands will go live alongside the release of Update 1.2 for both PC and Console. Form your companies, bring the fight to those Bugs and reign victorious!

New Weapon Mods

Federation Research and Development has been hard at work improving trooper weaponry and their latest breakthroughs are ready to hit the field. State-of-the-art weapon modifications have been approved and are now available for a selection of weapons.Be among the first to gear up with these cutting-edge mods and show the enemy what Federation ingenuity looks like.

Company Chat

The battlefield isn't won alone. Communication and coordination with your squad just got a major upgrade! Introducing the Company Chat feature now found in the Company Home Page. Rally your squad, share intel, and prepare for the next mission. The fight's better when we stand together.

Re-Enlistment Rewards

Re-enlistment just got a whole lot sharper. Those who step up for another tour of duty will be rewarded with exclusive cosmetics to showcase their dedication. The Prestige Set awaits Tier 1 Re-enlistees – a visual statement of your commitment, including sleek new looks for your uniform, visor, weapon, and more. Already re-enlisted? Don't worry – your recognition is retroactive.Get ready to stand apart, Troopers. More details await you in the field and when our patch notes release. See you on the frontlines.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!