Starship Troopers: Extermination Releases New Early Access Update

There's a new update available for Starship Troopers: Extermination, improving the Early Access version of the game with new content.

Indie game company Offworld Industries has released a new update today for Starship Troopers: Extermination, providing players with some new content. The game is still in Early Access, so a lot of this is basically things that would eventually be in the main game anyway. So you're getting substantial additions to the core gameplay, such as Horde Mode, stat tracking, and more. You can read more about it below, as the update is available now.

"Update 0.4.0 is the most comprehensive to date, adding Horde Mode: a brand new survival-based combat mode that pits players against swarms of enemies that gradually increase in difficulty, creating the ultimate test of your skills and wits. Fortify your base and mow down legions of invading Bugs, then take a step back to manage your customizable player profile, racking up stats to earn bragging rights as the number-one exterminator in the galaxy. Update 0.4 introduces player stat tracking and player profiles, allowing Vanguards everywhere to better tabulate their personal extermination metrics."



"This first version brings in core stats—such as total kills, revives, deaths, wins, losses, and extractions—while more stats will be added in further updates. Think there's a specific enemy type you've destroyed more than others? These player stats will tell you what you've exterminated with extreme prejudice, along with other designations like kills per weapon type, and can be filtered by both Game Mode and Class. By working closely with the community players through Early Access, the Offworld Industries team has enlisted all Starship Troopers: Extermination fans to help determine what features and mechanics to build upon and evolve before the game's eventual transition into 1.0. Player feedback continues to be integral to the ongoing creative process, as Offworld Industries works to iterate upon prevalent requests and continues adding more and more content in the weeks and months ahead."

