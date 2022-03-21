Starship Troopers – Terran Command Has Been Pushed Back

Slitherine Games and The Aristocrats revealed this morning that they are pushing back the release of Starship Troopers – Terran Command. The game was originally scheduled to come out next week on March 31st, however, as it has been the frequent case over the past two years, plans change. The company released a statement, which we have for you below, letting fans know the situation.

Today we are making an important announcement related to the release date: Starship Troopers – Terran Command won't be releasing on March 31st as previously announced. The new and definitive launch date will be June 16 2022. We know many will find this announcement disappointing and we apologize. We truly feel that a few extra months of further polish and bug fixing will make a significant difference. We intend to deliver a finished and polished game, and it is very important for us that you are able to fully enjoy the game from day 1, without any issue spoiling your fun or without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes. The game is now content complete and all remaining development time will be entirely focused on refining what already exists. We can't wait to reveal more, and we plan to show you a lot in the months leading up to the launch in June.

Bouncing off what they said, yes, it's a little disappointing. However, in the long run, we'll take a completed game that doesn't require five updates and a Day 1 patch to be working properly. And it isn't like the team made any grandiose promises about the game they couldn't fulfill beyond that release date, so we're down to give them a pass for a few months if it means the game we get is ready to go right out the gate. You can entertain yourself with this video until it comes out.