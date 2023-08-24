Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Prismatika, Station To Station

Station To Station Confirmed For Release In October

Station To Station got an official release date at Gamescom 2023, as you'll see the blocky train-centric game arrive in early October.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Prismatika revealed they have an official release date set for Station To Station. It was revealed that the game will make its debut on PC via Steam on October 3rd, 2023. What's more, the team released a new trailer to mark the occasion as part of Gamescom 2023, highlighting more of the settings and options you'll have when playing the game. Essentially, you'll be tasked with taking landscapes in this blocky art format and connecting them across vast distances, adding commerce, locations, and stations along the way. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait out the next several weeks for it to arrive.

"In Station to Station, players are tasked with transforming a small rural world into a vibrant, lush environment full of life and color by placing stations and creating connections to foster growth and expansion. Aspiring conductors will hop on board and steam through a variety of colorful biomes, breathing new life into dry desert sands, and transforming untamed mountain terrain. As the tracks are laid down a tranquil world will spring to life with an ever-widening tapestry of flora and fauna!"

Immersive Dose of Relaxation: Players will have the opportunity to unwind and destress in a cosy & calming voxel-art environment, designed to soothe the senses with its soft aesthetics and relaxing, adaptive soundtrack.

Variety of Levels: A wide variety of levels will be available to play so strap in for the journey!

Adventure Through Biomes: Players will have the chance to visit new biomes, not yet been explored.

Wide Selection of Locomotives: The full selection of locomotive models will be available to ride the rails.

Optional Challenges: There's optional objectives for those conductors seeking additional challenges.

Variety of Industries: Dive into five unique industry types, each offering its own unique buildings and resources.

