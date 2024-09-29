Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: SteamDolls, The Shady Gentlemen, Top Hat Studios

SteamDolls Releases New Demo & Trailer During 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Check out the latest trailer for SteamDolls from the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, as the game has an updated free demo to play on Steam

Article Summary New trailer for SteamDolls revealed at 2024 Tokyo Game Show, showcasing updated features.

Upgraded demo for SteamDolls now available on Steam, launching on October 3.

Explore SteamDolls' gritty steampunk city, filled with anarchy, secrets, and brutal combat.

Experience AAA voice talent, stealth gameplay, and a narrative-driven adventure inspired by Bloodborne and Hollow Knight.

It's been a long time in the making, but we got a brand new trailer for SteamDolls, as well as an upgraded demo for the game you can play right now. Indie game developer The Shady Gentlemen and publisher Top Hat Studios released a new trailer for the game during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, giving a brief update about the game while not showing anything, which is an interesting tactic, as you can see above. The Concept Demo, which has been available since 2019, shows what the current build of the game looks like as they are continuing their progress on the title. The upgraded demo will go live on Steam on October 3, but still no word on an Early Access version.

SteamDolls

Enter the grimy, brutal world of Steamdolls – a comic book-inspired steampunk city on the verge on anarchy. Every society has its expiration date – and some dates are sooner than others. Surrounded by a cast of AAA voice talent, including David Hayter, Jennifer Hale, and Christopher Randolph, you'll find yourself entrenched in the utter brutality of a labyrinthine city gone mad. Sleuth through the shadows of the world and lose yourself in every nook and cranny of this city – and the blood of its inhabitants.

As The Whisper, you'll have to balance stealth and brutality to make your goals into reality. Assassinate your enemies and perform devastating finishers, or lurk in the shadows and slip between the cracks. Experience the narrative of the Steamdolls world, and delve into not only the story of this dying world but also the secrets found in its shadows. Hack into terminals and experience the memories of the past, and the ghosts that lurk in the remnants of the modern world.

Inspired by classic, innovative games like Castlevania and Hollow Knight. Nourished by the fury of Dead Cells and the gloom of Bloodborne. Lose yourself in a labyrinthine city, full of secrets and madness. By the end, you will know but four words: Action, Exploration, Stealth, and Blood.

