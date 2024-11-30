Posted in: Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: evil dead, Flip N Out Pinball

Flip Out Pinball Reveals Evil Dead Collectors Edition Table

Flip N Out Pinball wants to bring the Naturom Demonto to pinball, as they've released a new table based on the film The Evil Dead

Article Summary Flip N Out Pinball launches Evil Dead Collector's Edition table, themed on classic horror films.

Features Ash Williams, voiced by Bruce Campbell, battling Deadites with original film sound effects.

Includes highest number of mechs in a Spooky Pinball machine, designed by Spooky Luke and Bug Emery.

Art by Christopher Franchi and score by Matt Montgomery bring the Evil Dead world under glass to life.

Flip N Out Pinball has revealed their latest table up for sale, as they have brought out something truly creative with the Evil Dead Pinball Machine – Collectors Edition. This is basically the ultimate pinball game for fans of the comedy horror series, as it takes cues from the first two films in the franchise that focus on the events from that cabin out in the middle of nowhere Tennessee. W have the full rundown on everything this table has to offer as it is on sale now for $2,000.

Evil Dead Pinball Machine – Collectors Edition

Evil Dead Pinball is a feature-packed pinball machine set in the the world of the first two films of the iconic franchise, The Evil Dead, and Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn. Players will be guided along by Ashley Williams, voiced by Bruce Campbell, as they battle the relentless forces of evil. Ash's now evil girlfriend Linda (voiced by Lara Sluyter) and Professor Knowby (Voiced by Scott Innes) will provide additional levels of Deadite trickery and misdirection to the game. Evil Dead Pinball is Spooky Pinball's most ambitious game to date, featuring the highest number of mechs in a Spooky Pinball machine.

The game also features original clips, speech, and sound effects from both films. Evil Dead Pinball is the 4th game by the designer duo "Spooky Luke" and Corwin "Bug" Emery. Many other Spooky crew members have returned for this release, including Ben Heck on code/rules, Matt Montgomery providing the score, Back Alley Creations on the sculpts, and a full art package by Christopher Franchi. It's time to officially "Join Us" in one of the most beautiful, loaded, most impressive world under glass in pinball history!

s

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!