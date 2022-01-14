Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 2

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series broke down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Now, at the end of our journey, let's continue to count down the Top 10 cards of the set, finishing with slots five through one.

5 & 4 – Solgaleo GX Gold Secret Rare & Lunala GX Gold Secret Rare: Just like Glaceon and Leafeon's Full Arts tied for the 10th and 9th sloths, I can't pick between these two so the Gold Pokémon of Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism get to share the 5th and 4th slots. Ultra Prism is the only main series Sun & Moon-era set to include Gold Pokémon, with them only popping up otherwise in special sets like Dragon Majesty and Hidden Fates and as SM Black Star Promos. This alone makes this a unique set and, on top of that, the cards are simply stunning/

3 – Lusamine Full Art Trainer Supporter: I love a card with a strong narrative, and this card perfectly embodies the way that the Ultra Beast Nihilego merges with Lusamine. This card is elevated by the previous set, Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion, including a non-fused Lusamine Full Art so that we can truly see the insane dichotomy between these two cards.

2 – Pokémon Fan Club Full Art Trainer Supporter: What can I say? It's adorable. This card reminds me of how Pokémon can unite families and I personally would say that this is my favorite card of the set. However, I can only let favoritism go so far because Ultra Prism has a card that is flat-out legendary. And that card is…

1 – Lillie Full Art Trainer Supporter: This Lillie Full Art is an anomaly and it led to an impactful trend of Full Art Trainer obsession. This card was the center of a buyout of Full Arts featuring female characters which extended through multiple Sun & Moon-era sets. While that trend has died down quite a bit, this Lillie card is legendary because it maintains its status as one of the era's prime chase cards. The only cards from the entire era that are valued as high as this feature Charizard. There is a Latias & Latios Alternate Art from Team-Up that comes close but still falls short of this card which has sustained its value incredibly well. Lillie's storyline in the anime was also a breakout, with her arc taking her from someone scared of Pokémon to a trainer who had a close bond with her Alolan Vulpix, Snowy.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism concludes a final review of the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.