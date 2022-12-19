Coffee Shop Tycoon Releases Full Version On PC Today

Indie developer and publisher Riff Studios announced they have released the full version of Coffee Shop Tycoon on PC today. The game has finally added all of the updates its going to add that will make this a full title, but don't expect them to stop just because they've been working on it for over seven years. There's more to come from this one! But for the time being you can get to work on making your own coffee shop the best it can be, even on the moon! Enjoy the trailer below as the full version is now live.

Take control of your own coffee shop business in this management game where customization and planning are as important as having fun. Control every detail to make it the most popular chain in the world: roast your own beans and create your recipes, hire and train your staff, manage your economy and marketing, and destroy your competition to become the ultimate legal coffee monopoly. Will you thrive and become the most popular coffee shop in town, or die trying? Everything lies in your hands in Coffee Shop Tycoon.

Brew your coffee and create your own drinks. Choose from over 1,000 real green coffee beans from all over the world… and roast your own coffee, deciding on roasting profiles to create unique flavors.

Hire and train your staff, unlock specializations for your employees, design marketing campaigns to promote your business, and research and add services to your store (Wifi, rewards, and more)

Place your shops in unique locations with different styles. Buy furniture and decoration for your coffee shop. Paint your walls and customize your floors.

Build a reputation with specialty drinks and exquisite food. Prepare special drinks for seasonal events to boost your reputation and increase your income.Manage your business from your headquarters, from a single store to a powerful franchise, and build an empire: buy and sell stocks from other companies and become the ultimate coffee monopoly in the world