Steamforged Games Acquires 6: Siege – The Board Game

6: Siege – The Board Game is getting republished with Ubisoft after the rights to the board game were purchased by Steamforged Games

Steamforged Games announced today that it has acquired the IP of 6: Siege — The Board Game and is working with Ubisoft to republish it. From what we can tell, this will basically be the exact same game that was released in the past, with no modifications or changes made to it, as they will bring it back for players to get their hands on. No launch date was announced, but pre-orders will start on February 27, 2025. We have more info from today's announcement below.

6: Siege – The Board Game

6: Siege – The Board Game is an asymmetrical, multiplayer board game in which 2-4 players become attackers or defenders and go head-to-head on destructible maps. The gameplay is fast and frenetic, designed to simulate the cinematic tension of real-time action. After hand-selecting a powerful team of five uniquely skilled Operators, each with different gadgets and abilities, attackers must use their explosive arsenal and exploit any opening to reach their objective, while defenders shape the battleground and block their opponents by any means necessary. Operators are represented as detailed miniatures, including fan favorites such as Ash, Tachanka, Thermite, Jäger, and more. With more than 60 operators to choose from across the core box, expansions, and multiple maps to stage battles on, players can test different strategies and combinations across many playthroughs.

This strategic acquisition positions Steamforged Games to take over ongoing development, production, and distribution of 6: Siege – The Board Game. With a strong portfolio of board games inspired by triple-A video games — including Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Monster Hunter: World, Resident Evil, and more — Steamforged's stewardship will ensure the board game's continued success and expansion.

"Rainbow Six Siege has a legacy that speaks for itself, and there's plenty still to explore on the tabletop. We're thrilled to be working with Ubisoft to take 6: Siege – The Board Game forward, and we look forward to welcoming fans into our community," said Steamforged Games co-founder and CEO Rich Loxam.

