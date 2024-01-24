Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: Keyboard

SteelSeries Reveals Apex Pro Mini: Limited Edition Keyboard

SteelSeries has a new version of their Apex Pro Mini Keyboard, as the team have created a gold and white Limited Edition.

Article Summary SteelSeries unveils Apex Pro Mini in a white and gold edition, limited to 250 pieces.

Premium features include adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches and 60% compact design.

Enhanced speed and adjustability with recent software updates boosting performance.

Equipped with durable PBT double-shot keycaps and a double-sleeved braided cable.

The crew at SteelSeries have revealed their latest addition to the keyboard lineup with a special Limited Edition of their Apex Pro Mini. The team has revealed a new white and gold edition, complete with all of the mechanics and features of the main keyboard but with this cleaner look that you can customize. What's more, they're only making 250 of them, individually numbered, so if you decide to buy it, you'll be one of the lucky few who own it. We have more info and images for you here as they are selling for $380 a piece.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: Limited Edition

Beautiful design meets tech and innovation for the ultimate Apex Pro experience. An exceptional, slightly weightier typing feel energizes keystrokes, whether they aim for victory or the completion of a task. The Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard enriches a desk or battle station with a showpiece that has been meticulously engineered with a brass weight plate and precision-milled CNC aluminum bottom case for added weight. To top it off, only 250 of these keyboards exist in the world, and each keyboard is numbered from 001/250 – 250/250. As the creators of the original and patented Hall Effect Switch (OmniPoint), SteelSeries continues to push boundaries to give gamers a competitive edge. Launched in 2019, SteelSeries set out to provide gamers more control over their keyboards with the Apex Pro, the most customizable keyboard on the planet with the world's fastest switches. The original OmniPoint Switch introduced fully adjustable actuation, the biggest leap in gaming keyboard innovation since the creation of the first mechanical switches, which allowed users to adjust between deep throws and feather-light touches.

Faster is better. In Fall 2023, SteelSeries launched a software/firmware update that made the world's fastest keyboard even faster… again. The update increased the functionality of Apex Pro series keyboards' OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches by introducing Rapid Trigger mode, allowing Apex Pro keyboards to release the actuation even faster when users release a key. The result is a faster rapid-fire action, and gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return. In addition to more speed, the brand increased the level of adjustability by updating the actuation distance — which is now 0.1mm to 4.0mm (from 0.2mm to 3.8mm.) This gives every independent key 40 levels of adjustability (up from 37).

A compact 60% design frees up desk space and allows for larger mouse movements, along with improved aesthetics and more ergonomic positioning. Double-shot PBT keycaps are engineered with a unique textured finish, feeling every keystroke for better accuracy, while a premium, double-sleeved braided coiled cable is made for stability and minimalistic aesthetics. When you have a switch guaranteed to 100M keystrokes, gamers need keycaps to match. SteelSeries' PBT keycaps offer unparalleled durability to ensure they last from keystroke 1, to keystroke 100,000,000. Secondary functions are printed on the side of the keycaps, providing the functionality of a full-size keyboard, in a smaller form factor. With SteelSeries' innovative modifier key, full keyboard functionality is maintained in a smaller mini form factor – making the Apex Pro Mini keyboards the perfect size to fit within a backpack for on-the-go, esports tournaments, LAN parties, and those headed to their first dorm room or already enrolled in college.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!