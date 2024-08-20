Posted in: Blizzard, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

SteelSeries Reveals Limited-Edition World of Warcraft Collection

SteelSeries has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to produce a special 20th Anniversary Limited-Edition World of Warcraft collection

SteelSeries have partnered with Blizzard Entertainment for a brand new set of peripherals, as they unveiled the new World of Warcraft collection. This limited-edition series has been branded with gold and black logos to celebrate the game's 20th Anniversary this year. The set includes a new headset, keyboard, mouse, placemat, and more. The collection will be available on the company's website, as well as the Blizzard gear shop, on September 24, 2024.

SteelSeries World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Collection

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless | World of Warcraft Edition – Explore beneath the surface of Azeroth and hear it with astonishing detail through the World of Warcraft Edition Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset. Engineered with the Nova Acoustic System, featuring HiFi audio, supercharged by the Sonar Audio Software Suite, and delivering 360° Spatial Audio, the Nova 7 lets gamers hear the finite details that others don't. Gamers can amplify the sounds of the expansive overworld and listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, easily swapping between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch with USB-C. Stay in the action with a 38-hour battery and a fast charge function for six hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. Players will experience noise-free communications as AI algorithms guide the ClearCast Gen 2 mic to clean up both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat. The ComfortMax System delivers 4 points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for marathon sessions on any platform. The Arctis Nova 7 World of Warcraft Edition includes an in-game item, the Grinning Reaver mount.

– The World of Warcraft Edition Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed to support the most seasoned player in exploring the subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils to fight against the gathering arachnid forces. Players can instantly access their library of abilities with 18 programmable buttons and the TrueMove Air Sensor delivers unrivaled precision and accuracy. The award-winning MMO wireless mouse weighs in at 99g while providing up to 180 hours of battery life for marathon sessions. Using Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth, gamers can play with untethered ultralight freedom on multiple devices while safeguarding against spills with AquaBarrier™ technology. The Aerox 9 World of Warcraft Edition includes an in-game item, the Lil'Flameo pet. QcK XXL | World of Warcraft Edition – The World of Warcraft Edition QcK XXL Mousepad serves as a gateway to the world of Azeroth. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the QcK mousepad has been engineered with exclusive micro-woven cloth for maximum control and optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements. and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm playing surface provides players with maximum control. The non-slip rubber base eliminates unwanted movement during your crucial moment in a raid. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros. The QcK XXL World of Warcraft Edition includes an in-game item, the Battle Turtle mount.

