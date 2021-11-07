SteelSeries Unveils Aerox 3 & Aerox Wireless 2022 Gaming Mice

SteelSeries has unveiled two new gaming mouse additions to their lineup with the Aerox 3 and the Aerox Wireless 2022 mice. Both of these mice have a few slight improvements over their predecessors, as the company is pushing a lighter design with better sensitivity and tech built-in to give you two options for a fast and responsive mouse. The Aerox 3 is going for $60 while the Aerox Wireless is going for $100, both of which can be bought on their website and through select retailers.

A look at the Aerox Wireless 2022, courtesy of SteelSeries.
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless (2022 Edition) – When less is more. Boasting 200-hours of continuous wireless gameplay in either 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth modes, and tipping the scales at a mere 68g, the ultra-light Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is designed to provide gamers with lightning-fast, untethered performance. Next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches provide flawless clicks and Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless delivers a stable, reliable signal. For pinpoint accuracy, the TrueMove Air optical sensor ensures pixel-perfect tracking, while the silky smooth 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates provide gamers with enhanced control and velocity. Adding a water-resistant AquaBarrier that provides IP54 rated safety, 3-zone RGB lighting, and a USB-C cable for fast charging and customization completes the package for an award-winning mouse that has been purposefully built for unbridled speed.

A look at the Aerox 3 2022, courtesy of SteelSeries.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 (2022 Edition) – Lightweight = fast. Weighing in at an ultra-light 59g, the Aerox 3 is specifically designed for speed and effortless gameplay. Silky smooth 100% virgin grade PTFE glide skates deliver enhanced control and velocity, while the USB-C soft super mesh cable provides less drag. Underneath the hood, the Aerox 3 utilizes next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches, rated for 80M clicks (3X the durability found in other gaming mice), a TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor, and is highlighted by 3-zone RGB lighting. The unique Aerox silhouette is equipped with an IP54 water-resistant AquaBarrier™ – the first gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating – providing peace of mind from spills and accidents.

