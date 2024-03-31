Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: SHIFT UP Corporation, Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade Has A New Free Demo Available Now

Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a free demo over the weekend for their upcoming sci-fi action game Stellar Blade, only on the PS5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SHIFT UP Corporation has released a new free demo for Stellar Blade, as PS5 fans can try out a limited version of the game. The demo will give players a chance to explore the opening moments of the game and get a feeling for how the gameplay will work out, as well as showing off the amazing and gruesome futuristic world the game is set in. You can check out a trailer for the demo here as it will be available until the game launches on April 29.

Stellar Blade

The future of humanity hangs in the balance in Stellar Blade, an all-new story-driven action adventure on PlayStation 5. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba – the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

From the crumbling buildings of Xion, to the vast Wasteland and Great Desert beyond, journey to breathtaking science fiction-inspired environments, brought to life by the graphical power of PS5. A once bustling metropolis, Xion is now populated by a scattering of human survivors, many in dire need of EVE's help. Its streets, alleys and piazzas are filled with rusting relics and malfunctioning machines. Naytiba lurk around every corner. And outside the city limits, the sinister wilderness that stretches far into the distance is every bit as dangerous… Battle through this semi-open world on your way to EVE's next objective, or leave the beaten track to tackle side quests, scavenge items, and uncover more of the intriguing secrets behind Earth's downfall.

