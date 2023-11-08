Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Stellaris: Astral Planes

Stellaris: Astral Planes To Be Released Next Week

Stellaris: Astral Planes will arrive next week, as Paradox Interactive are aiming to take you into new dimensions in the same universe.

Paradox Interactive officially confirmed the release date of Stellaris: Astral Planes today, as the new content will be launched next week. This is basically a chance to go to parallel dimensions in the game's universe as they are opening up the chance to visit new locations that may seem familiar but contain different circumstances for you to deal with. Now, we know that the gate to untold possibilities will be unlocked when the content is released on November 16. Until that time, we have a brand new trailer for you to check out below before it comes out next Thursday.

"Thanks to new reality-breaking technologies and systems, in Astral Planes, players will explore alternative dimensions and encounter creatures and phenomena in numerous parallel worlds. They will chart their own path through the unknown in self-contained and fully branching narratives, adding new depth and agency to player choices. Navigate wonders and dangers through the different features included in Astral Planes."

NEW CORE SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGIES: Unlock new Technologies, Actions, and Relics to manipulate space and interact with the galaxy in unexpected ways. Explore new realms filled with mysteries and opportunities.

Unlock new Technologies, Actions, and Relics to manipulate space and interact with the galaxy in unexpected ways. Explore new realms filled with mysteries and opportunities. ALTERNATIVE PLANES TO EXPLORE: Traverse the Astral Planes to discover a wide variety of unique sites, each with properties and phenomena beyond the mundane. Come face to face with fascinating and terrifying creatures, uncover long-buried secrets, or choose to explore the true nature of your past with the Riftworld Origin.

Traverse the Astral Planes to discover a wide variety of unique sites, each with properties and phenomena beyond the mundane. Come face to face with fascinating and terrifying creatures, uncover long-buried secrets, or choose to explore the true nature of your past with the Riftworld Origin. BRANCHING NARRATIVES: For the first time in Stellaris, navigate in widely branching narratives through a dedicated interface, specifically designed to maximize the effects of player choice. The Astral Planes are full of surprises, and hard choices will be necessary to reach your desired outcome. Make the right decision for your empire and chart a course that fits your play style.

