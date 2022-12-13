Into the Dead 3 Announced During Anniversary Event

During a recent anniversary event for the franchise, developer and publisher PikPok announced Into the Dead 3 is on the way. It's been over five years since the last game was released and a full decade since we saw the original come to mobile devices, so we kind of assumed we would see a third game someday around the five-year marker. The game is currently in development with no set plans for a proper release date at this time; all we really got was a short synopsis and a quite from the company's CEO, as well as a teaser trailer, all of which we have below. If we were to take a guess, we might see it sometime in late 2023.

In Into the Dead 3, roughly ten years have passed since the events of Into the Dead 2. With society still torn apart by a devastating zombie apocalypse, players will discover gripping personal stories of adversity and survival, as well as the high-octane action they have come to expect from this highly successful franchise. Into the Dead 3 will feature more heart-pounding missions, powerful weapons, deeper lore, and challenging gameplay, with the addition of new strategic and tactical aspects focused on trying to repair an impossibly broken world. Survivors will meet a whole new cast of characters, along with a few familiar faces, allowing both newcomers and veterans of the series to jump right into the action.

"With Into the Dead 3, we are leveraging the spiritual foundation of Into the Dead 2, but are building out something much larger and more ambitious to deliver a highly expansive gameplay experience," said Mario Wynands, CEO of PikPok. "We are continuing to actively support Into the Dead 2, but after ten years and over 150 million downloads, our development of Into the Dead 3 is a big milestone in the roadmap of the franchise and an exciting step for the company."