Stern Pinball Announces New Marvel's Venom Table

Marvel will be working with Stern Pinball again to make a Venom pinball table, with a few different versions you can purchase.

Stern Pinball has teamed with Marvel once again to make a brand new pinball table, this time around focusing on the character Venom. The company will be making three different versions of this all-new table, as you'll have a loose story based around the character's battles and struggles with Spider-Man, Carnage, and controlling Eddie Brock. As you can see from the images and trailers below, each one had its own style and design to make them as unique as possible, depending on how much you wanna spend on it. The Pro Edition will run you $7k, the Premium Edition will run you $9.7K, and the Limited Edition will cost you $13k. The machines will be at SDCC this weekend at Stern's booth if you wish to check them out in person, before the go on sale later this year.

"Venom, an alien symbiote that bonds with various hosts, including former Spider-Man antagonist Eddie Brock, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series in the '80s. The symbiote gives its host superhuman strength and agility, providing creative and versatile powers out of its material. With its unique and visually striking appearance, Venom quickly became one of Marvel's most recognizable and popular characters. Venom has been an inspiration for numerous products including: action figures, apparel, collectibles, and now pinball – cementing its continual influence on popular culture in game rooms and entertainment locations worldwide. Stern's Venom pinball games will immerse players into the mayhem of this antihero's Marvel Universe, featuring more than 20 characters including: Eddie Brock, Flash Thompson, Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, Black Suit Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Riot, Agony, Lasher, Phage, Doppelganger, Venomized Hulk, Venomized Wolverine and Venomized Captain America. Venom's arch enemy Carnage is collecting Codices to awaken Knull, the God of the symbiotes. Venom must stop Carnage by battling through his army of symbiotes and the Infected to prevent him from taking over the world."

"Playing as Venom, gamers will select a host to bond with at the start of each game, altering the entire gaming experience both physically and digitally. Vertical pinball lock symbiote containment vessels located on both sides of the playfield lock and quickly release balls for constant frenetic action as players explore shots through the mechanically changing Agro-Lab and Life Foundation pathways. Players will bash an interactive, custom-sculpted Carnage captive ball back into Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane. Additionally, a surprise Doppelganger attack can swing into action at a moment's notice, unveiling three uplift targets wreaking chaos."

"Canvassing the Venom pinball game experience is a collection of hand-drawn comic book-style artwork by renowned artist, Jeremy Packer (AKA Zombie Yeti). Depending on which host you choose, players will hear a variety of different styles of music throughout gameplay, including over a dozen music tracks from Grammy Award-winning musician Mark Tremonti. Venom pinball games include Stern's award-winning Insider Connected™ system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in a variety of ways. Through Insider Connected, players will be able to save their game progress through connectivity persistence, allowing anyone to become an (anti)hero as you advance through the game to reach the final wizard mode at the end, no matter how many tries it might take."

