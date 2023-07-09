Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: 007, james bond, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Launches James Bond 007 Pinball Accessories

Do you happen to own one of the James Bond 007 pinball cabinets from Stern Pinball? There's a new line of accessories for the table.

Stern Pinball has released a new line of accessories this week as they are hoping owners of the James Bond 007 tables are ready for an upgrade. As if Q decided to call you to his lab, the company has revealed a number of new items for the classic pinball machine to be upgraded, giving you the potential of having what is essentially an all-new machine with some added flare to the mix. Like previous accessory drops they've done in the past, this is not to radically change the way the game is played or change up how the balls move, or mess with the scoring system in any way. This is purely a set of cosmetic features that you can choose to purchase and add to the cabinet.

As you can see from the images above and below, the new accessories from the company include the Union Jack shooter knob, a 007 and Spectre side armor, a 007 RGB-lit game interactive topper, and inside art blades from Sir Ken Adam, who is best known for his set designs for the films from the 1960s and 1970s. Just to give it that classic look to a degree when you think about James Bond in general.

The accessories are all currently available in their shop on the company's website, ranging from the simplest thing, like the knob for $100, all the way to the topper for $1,000. These are basically for the ultimate collector of James Bond materials or for businesses who own one of these machines and want to dress it up a little fancier than it is now. You can see all of the items in action as we have a new trailer from the company for you to watch ere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!