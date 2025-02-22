Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: john wick, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Unveils New Accessories For John Wick Pinball

If you happewn to own the John Wick pinball title from Stern Pinball, the game now has several accessory options for you to choose from

Stern Pinball unveiled several new accessories for their John Wick Pinball table this week, giving collectors and enthusiasts some new options and decor for the game. As they have done with previous titles, you have the option of snagging these to add to your machine, whether you be a home collector or own a business/arcade with the cabinet, providing a little extra flair for you to entice people to play it. The accessories include an Hourglass Topper ($1500), a Blood Oath Marker Shooter Knob ($200), a Blood Oath Marker Side Armor ($270), a Cabinet Expression Lighting System ($600), and the Speaker Expression Lighting System ($200). We have more info from the company below and a video above, as they are all available in the shop now.

John Wick Pinball Accessories

Accept your contract with the illuminated and mechanical Hourglass Topper. Featuring the official John Wick logo, a cityscape background, and over 150 RGB lights, this interactive topper features a fully functional hourglass that rotates and begins dropping sand to represent the passage of time. This Hourglass Topper also introduces the exclusive "Tick Tock, Mr. Wick" game mode. This single-ball hurry-up mode starts with a 60-second unlimited ball saver, and players have three minutes tracked by the physical hourglass timer for this high-octane gaming experience. "Tick Tock, Mr. Wick" is also available as a challenge mode feature for games installed with the Hourglass Topper.

Straight from the plunge, use the sculpted Blood Oath Marker Shooter Knob carefully, or risk the consequences as you dive into the action. Leveraging the official prop used in the films, this shooter knob adds a fun element to your pinball experience from the very first plunge. For the Pro and Premium Editions, get immersed into John Wick's world with the Cabinet Expression Lighting System accessory. With 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, the Cabinet Expression Lighting System enables full-color spectrum control. Positioned in pockets cut into the cabinet sides to provide color-themed full playfield illumination, this integrated playfield lighting system is synchronized to custom light shows and dynamically responsive to game events while featuring exclusive cityscape hand-drawn artwork.

In addition, you can make your speakers pop with the official Speaker Expression Lighting System accessory. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash as you battle enemies, fully integrated and dynamically responsive to game events. Protect yourself and your game with the foil-backed Blood Oath Marker Side Armor. This dramatic side armor adds a further dimension to your John Wick pinball gaming experience.

