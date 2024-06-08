Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Roboto Games, Stormforge

Stormforge Is Confirmed For 2025 Release Window

Check out the latest trailer for the open world fantasy game Stormforge as we wait to see when Roboto Games will release it in 2025.

Article Summary Stormforge set for a 2025 release window, teased during IGN Live 2024.

Expect an open-world fantasy with survival, crafting, and cooperative play.

Dynamic magical storms create challenges and opportunities for resource gathering.

Game to include a unique RPG twist and a fully integrated modding system.

Developer and publisher Roboto Games revealed their latest title on the way during the IGN Live 2024 livestream, at Stormforge will be coming out sometime in 2025. This is an open-world fantasy title that has merged survival and crafting mechanics together as you attempt to make it through a procedurally generated world that has been ravaged by deadly magical storms and is swarming with unfriendly creatures. You can play solo or go in with friends for up to eight-player co-op, as you work together to beat back everything trying to kill you in every direction and thrive. The game doesn't have a proper release date, just the notion that we'll see it in Early Access next year. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Stormforge blends the cherished elements of the survival crafting genre with the rich, fantastical inspirations of Dungeons & Dragons and the Stormlight Archives. These are brought to life with a unique graphic novel style influenced by Moebius and Miyazaki. The game introduces innovative mechanics by integrating magical storms into every aspect of the survival crafting experience. In this ever-changing world, players will find that storms serve as both formidable threats and invaluable sources of resources. The storms create a dynamic where players only progress by taking risks.

Stormforge incorporates some unique RPG elements into survival crafting, allowing players to craft equipment and select powers that offer distinct weapon and skill advantages. Adding these elements brings novel multiplayer gameplay into the genre, making Stormforge even more fun to play with friends. In addition to offering a complete survival crafting experience, Stormforge introduces a groundbreaking, fully integrated modding system explicitly designed for the genre. Players can seamlessly enhance their gameplay with a diverse array of community-created mods—no separate download is required. Easily incorporate new content and change the rules to expand and enrich the game infinitely.

