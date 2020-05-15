Story Of Seasons: Friends Of Mineral Town Will be Released In July

XSEED Games revealed today that they will publish Story Of Seasons: Friends Of Mineral Town on the Nintendo Switch. This morning we found out that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 14th, 2020, and will be sold for $50. This game is basically an updated version of the 2003 Harvest Moon title with the original name. You can check out the latest trailer for it as well along with the promo hype for the game below. Best of luck to all you farmers in two months!

Summoned by Mayor Thomas to visit the farm once owned by their late grandfather, a young city-slicker returns to Mineral Town to find the once lush farmland has fallen into disrepair. Memories of idyllic summers spent in Mineral Town come rushing back and they immediately pick up their tools, vowing to restore the fields to their former glory. In their new hometown, they'll tend the land and become part of the bustling rural community. Along the way to becoming a world class farmer, they'll befriend townsfolk and, perhaps, even find romance.