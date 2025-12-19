Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Story of Seasons, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Drops New Holiday 2025 Update

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar has released a new update to close out the year, as they made things slightly easier and made a new outfit

Article Summary Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar launches a festive 2025 update with new outfits and holiday cheer.

Update 1.3.0 brings quality of life changes, including better harvest yields and new horse features.

Four new Deluxe Bingo Cards offer holiday-ready plaid costumes and special in-game rewards.

Experience an expanded Zephyr Town with improved visuals, new story content, and classic simulation fun.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games have released a new holiday update for Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, as they close out 2025 with some festive cheer. Update 1.3.0 brings about a few new additions to the game to help make things a little easier, as well as this new festive look depending on which gender you chose to play as. We have more details below as the update is available to all players now.

Update 1.3.0

Update v1.3.0 makes hard work in Zephyr Town less difficult! Quality of life updates includes adjusted harvest yields, the ability for horses to eat treats separate from feeding, changes to the dirt mounds created by extreme weather conditions, and optimized character cosmetics to help you customize an even a better-looking farmer. The new update also includes four new Deluxe Bingo Cards in the latest round of Happy Bingo, a minigame that rewards players with in-game items and cosmetics for completing various activities. These new cards will be redeemable for holiday-ready plaid outfits including a Soft or Spiffy Checkered Coat, along with the Checkered Glider with Belt or Bow accent.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Zephyr Town's bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It's up to you to turn its fortunes around! Raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell your wares at your very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which you can use to improve your farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, and Zephyr Town will thrive once again!

Inspired by the classic handheld title, the new Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar builds up and improves on the original in every conceivable way. The world is bigger and more alive than ever thanks to incredible new visuals, new characters, expanded story, and full character voice work in story events—a series first. Take advantage of Zephyr Town's unique weather, using the wind to make travel and farm tasks a breeze! The winds of change are coming to deliver your new life in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.

