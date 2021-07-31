Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Adds Sprite Dance DLC

XSEED Games has added a new DLC to Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town on Nintendo Switch with The Legendary Sprite Dance. The fourth DLC to launch as part of the Expansion Pass, this will include a brand new sub-scenario and new Yukata Set outfits for protagonists, as well as the 10 original marriage candidates. We have more details below as you can download the content now.

Thanks to the help of the protagonist, the Earth Sprite Village is livelier than ever! The Earth Sprites are determined to celebrate this newfound prosperity by reviving their legendary dance and hosting a grand feast. The festivities aren't officially sanctioned by the elder Boss Sprite, but the younger Sprites won't let that get in the way of their plans and will need the protagonist's help to make sure things go off without a hitch. The Yukata Set costumes allow players to dress up their characters and the 10 original marriage candidates in traditional Japanese summer outfits. Take your sweetheart to the Fireworks Display in this seasonal attire for a special summertime memory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of OliveTown – ExpansionPass Pt.4 (https://youtu.be/P0aWDrtLtXU)

The long-awaited brand new entry in the original farm/life simulation franchise, known in Japan as Bokujo Monogatari, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch, bringing players more freedom than ever before to shape an untamed wilderness and customize their farm down to the very tile. A new cast of marriage candidates, a town that grows and thrives along with your farm, and a request system highlight the new features, all while retaining the core elements of the STORY OF SEASONS series. Finding Earth Sprites while exploring your farmland may lead you to mysterious, fantastical lands such as gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano! Capture memorable moments with your camera to share online with others as loading screens, or make use of the "tourist" system to send your farmer to other players' towns as a sightseeing visitors.