Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Is Coming To PS4 This Summer

Marvelous Games have announced this week that they are bringing Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town over to the PS4 this Summer. Now you too can experience this game's take on the farming experience as you'll be bringing up our own property from nothing, while also helping out the nearby town become a fixture of the island you're now a part of. The company didn't give the game a proper release date, only the fact that we'll be seeing both a physical and a digital version for $35.

Welcome to Olive Town, a peaceful community established by your trailblazing grandfather and his friends. Now that you've taken over his farm, it's your job to carry on his legacy. Plant crops, raise animals, build relationships, and get to know the residents of your new home in this brand-new entry in the Story Of Seasons series! Cultivate Your Farm, Cultivate Your Town: Tame the wilderness and build your farm from the ground up! Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve Olive Town's infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories.

A Farm of Endless Possibilities: Clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new ones wherever you see fit. Level up your farming skills and craft a variety of decorations and facilities, from fences and automatic feeders for livestock to sprinklers for crops!

New Adventures Off the Beaten Path: Finding Earth Sprites while exploring your farmland may lead you to mysterious, fantastical lands such as gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano!

There's Always Something Going on in Olive Town!: Participate in local festivals and watch the town come to life! Get to know your neighbors better with over 200 unique events, and you may even find love with a special someone!