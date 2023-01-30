World Of Warships: Legends Brings In Azur Lane For The Lunar New Year World Of Warships: Legends will have a new crossover with Azur Lane as the latest update brings in new Lunar New Year content.

Wargaming revealed new details to the World Of Warships: Legends' Lunar New Year event as they'll be bringing in Azur Lane this time around. The latest update for the game adds several pieces of new content, including new ships, a Commander, specialty skins, and Azur Lane will be added for a special event. They're also adding a Legendary Italian cruiser to the research Bureau, as well as another five-week, 100 milestone campaign with the German Tier VIII Premium battleship Pommern. You can read more of the dev notes below and check out the latest trailer as the update is now available.

Pan-Asian Arrivals in World Of Warships: Legends

"Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit, a boatload of Pan-Asian content has bounced into Legends. Kicking off these Lunar New Year celebrations is a brand-new dragon Commander guise, equipped with its own special voiceover. Keeping the scaly theme going, Tier VII Premium Pan-Asian destroyer Northern Dragon makes a debut, alongside several special, Pan-Asian skins for a handful of ships to get in on the festivities. In addition, Lunar New Year sees a dedicated crate come to the game, and a whole new branch of four Tier IV-VII tech tree cruisers coming to Early Access. These ships, sporting some hefty deep-water torpedoes, each come with a personal mission to complete. This branch will become researchable in the next update and make way for the introduction of the line-topping Tier VIII Sejong."

Ladies, Ships, & Guns

"A fabulous quintet, this Azur Lane reinforcement, same as the previous three waves, is based on the Azur Lane Characters. Those are: Eagle Union New Jersey, Royal Navy Neptune, Iron Blood Roon, Northern Parliament Chapayev, and last, but definitely not least comes Iris Libre – the first character of this faction to grace Legends' waters – Saint Louis. Two shiny new ships will dock in the port. No captain is worthy enough without their ships, so a couple of those, Azur Lane New Jersey as a battleship and Azur Lane Chapayev as a cruiser, are joining US and Soviet Navies, respectively. Three more new skins, Azur Lane Roon (for German navy), Azur Lane Neptune (for Royal Navy), and Azur Lane Saint Louis will be obtainable alongside the aforementioned in-game items. However, all of these require having an original version of the warship to be useful. The new Azur Lane crate, unlike the iterations of previous parts of the collaboration, does not drop only the current wave Commanders. Instead, it contains a chance for every item of the collaboration, among other in-game goodies."

Campaign, Competitive Modes, & More

"Wrapping up this packed update is another classic Legends campaign. Waiting at the end of the five-week, 100-milestone Griffin of the Baltic campaign is the solid German Tier VIII Premium battleship Pommern. This vessel boasts a solid HP pool alongside a powerful secondary battery and mighty AP shells. This update also sees three extended seasons of Ranked Battles and two also-extended Brawls to the game, with Ranked Battles available to ships spanning Tier V-VII to engage in five-on-five battles. Closing out January's update, Legends also welcomes its first Legendary Tier Italian ship, with cruiser Napoli of Regia Marina joining as a free Bureau project."