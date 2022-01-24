Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Releases Final Trailer

With Square Enix being on the verge of releasing Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the company dropped one final trailer. This time around you're getting nearly a five-minute viewing of the game, as you're given a good mix of story and gameplay to help you better understand where this one is coming from. Without getting too deep into spoilers, this game is pretty much setting up a lot of important things to come, so the team has done their best to make sure it all comes out as best it can. We'll see how well they did when the game is released on March 18th, 2022 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with the resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in exhilarating action-packed battles. Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action RPG by Square Enix Ltd. in collaboration with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games, that brings a bold, new vision to the Final Fantasy series. Players of the Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version can explore this dark fantasy world as they battle an array of iconic monsters from the Final Fantasy series, using powerful spells and abilities from a sample of jobs including warrior, dragoon and black mage.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer (https://youtu.be/ZqLa5qOVsQg)