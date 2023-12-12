Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Summerfall Studios

Stray Gods To Hold Second Myth & Music Concert

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical will be holding a second concert, featuring unseen pieces, free to watch on YouTube tomorrow night.

Humble Games announced this week they're holding a second concert dedicated to their game Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Myth & Music: An Evening With Stray Gods Part 2 will be taking place on Wednesday, December 13 at 6pm PT / December 14 at 1pm AEDT, and will be livestreamed completely free on YouTube. The show will feature 30 minutes of never-before-seen content and performances from many of the game's voice actors, including Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Anjali Bhimani, as well as an interview with writer David Gaider and composer Austin Wintory. The last time they did a concert it had an amazing audience turnout and featured some incredible performances, which you can watch down below as they've kept the performance on YouTube. If you're a fan of the game, then this experience should be a delight.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

In a modern fantasy world, college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse – power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death before time runs out. You'll decide who Grace allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Written by David Gaider comes Stray Gods – an urban fantasy tale of finding your place, taking charge of your fate, and discovering answers. Your choices will change the endings, as well as the path you take to get there. Charm, negotiate, or strong-arm your way through their world as Grace, playing through original, fully interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory, Tripod (musicians Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, and Simon Hall) and Eurovision Australia's own Montaigne (Jess Cerro). Fully orchestrated and performed by an all-star cast, you'll feel as though you're right there on the stage. With thousands of potential variations based on your choices, you'll craft the soundtrack to your own one-of-a-kind musical experience.

