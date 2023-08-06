Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: A.K.I., EVO 2023, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Street Fighter 6 Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration

Two new additions are coming to Street Fighter 6 as Capcom revealed the TMNT are on the way, as well as new character A.K.I. at EVO 2023.

Capcom revealed a new collaboration at EVO 2023 as Street Fighter 6 will see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come to the game. The turtles will be added to the game, not as new characters, but as cosmetics and special add-ons throughout the game as you'll get to deck yourself out in your favorite TMNT gear, add logos and screens, and even dress up as all four members of the team. While they may not be fighting in the game, a new character will be as A.K.I. made her appearance this weekend as the next DLC character to be added to the roster. You can check out more info and trailers for both below.

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is the second branded partnership within Street Fighter 6 since its release in June 2023, following a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger at launch. The TMNT collaboration invites players to show off their Turtle fandom in various fun ways, while also decking out the in-game social center – Battle Hub – with TMNT banners, signage, and trailers. The heroes in a half shell are also starring in their latest movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in theaters now from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions, and produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver."

"Street Fighter 6 players will be able to style their custom avatars with new TMNT gear and emotes, apply fun new Titles, send TMNT stamps to the chat, customize their in-game mobile wallpaper and camera frames, and even turn their World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into their favorite Turtle! High Three! Evo also marked the captivating debut of the mysterious A.K.I., soon to be the 20th playable Street Fighter 6 character, with her first in-game cinematic footage from the single-player World Tour mode as a surprise stinger for the crowd. A.K.I. will be released in Fall 2023, and we'll have much more to share about her at a later date."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!