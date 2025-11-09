Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Streetdog BMX, Yeah Us! Games

Streetdog BMX Finally Receives a January 2026 Release Date

After nearly two years of barely hearing anything about the game, Streetdog BMX has an official launch date as it arrives in January

Article Summary Streetdog BMX launches in January 2026 after a long development silence and self-publishing shift.

Extreme sports fans can enjoy six huge maps packed with hidden spots, tricks, and unique challenges.

Players can customize their bike and rider with dozens of options, from outfits to bike parts.

Complete 180 BMX challenges, master combos, and chase high scores or just flow at your own pace.

Indie game developer and publisher Yeah Us! Games announced their latest sports title on the way, as Streetdog BMX is in the works. The last time we heard anything significant about the game goes all the way back to December 2023, but since then, it looks like the team has moved on to self-publish the game. Now we have a confirmed date as they're setting the full game to be released on January 14, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait out the next two months.

Streetdog BMX

Streetdog BMX is an extreme sports game that sees you riding through six expansive levels in search of extreme tricks, great lines, and devious challenges. Fans of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Dave Mirra BMX will be right at home in this fun and challenging BMX game. Customize your bike and rider before hitting the town, with six huge maps to explore. Each map features hidden spots, unique challenges, and beautiful art to discover and carve your path through! Focus on high scores, or just flow through levels at your own pace: either way, there's something for everyone in Streetdog BMX.

Your Bike Your Rules: Fakie, manual, icepick and wall-ride your way through 180 sick challenges, from the chill to the gnarly, throwing your best tricks along the way. And while you're at it, discover hard to reach spots, invent new lines and let your creativity flow.

Fakie, manual, icepick and wall-ride your way through 180 sick challenges, from the chill to the gnarly, throwing your best tricks along the way. And while you're at it, discover hard to reach spots, invent new lines and let your creativity flow. Challenging But Rewarding: From barspins to backflips, from manuals to hang nothings, from smiths to pedal feebles – pull off the sickest combos with a huge selection of tricks and stunts. Just make sure your lines are strong, though: one mistake and you'll be bailing onto the concrete.

From barspins to backflips, from manuals to hang nothings, from smiths to pedal feebles – pull off the sickest combos with a huge selection of tricks and stunts. Just make sure your lines are strong, though: one mistake and you'll be bailing onto the concrete. Customization Galore: Customize your bike and rider with dozens of color and outfit options. Shoes, hair, tattoos, and more are all editable for your rider, and your bike has plenty of options ranging from the frame all the way down to the chainring.

