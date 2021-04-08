Streets Of Rage 4 Unveils New Mr. X Nightmare DLC

Dotemu revealed new content today for Streets Of Rage 4 as there's a new DLC pack on the way called Mr. X Nightmare. This DLC is specifically adding a few new playable characters into the mix as well as a special Survival game mode. The content will be released latest this year, along with a separate free update alongside the DLC on PC and all three major consoles. As part of the announcement, we got a new trailer today showing off one of the new three fighters coming to the game. The character you get to check out is officer Estel Aguirre who drops the badge and goes off duty to fight the criminals in the streets. The character should be familiar to those playing the game as she's a boss from two different stages in the game. Enjoy the trailer and the added info we have for you here, along with a series of screenshots showing Estel in action.

Mr. X Nightmare also introduces a unique Survival mode, which challenges players to elevate and prove their true capabilities through special tests of skill; more details on this mode's design and gameplay will be shared soon. Players can additionally build their own personalized fighting style with new moves via incoming character customization, while extra weapons and enemies are sure to keep the battles ahead interesting. Mr. X Nightmare includes lively new original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom among other titles. Separately, the free update serves up a brutal challenge for Streets Of Rage 4's most formidable players via the New Mania+ difficulty. An in-depth training system is arriving to help brawlers perfect their strategies and alley-clearing combos, and fresh color palette options keep Wood Oak City's most dangerous fighters looking sharp.