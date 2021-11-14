Anvil: Vault Breakers Will Drop Into Early Access On December 2nd

Indie developer and publisher Action Square will be releasing Anvil: Vault Breakers onto Steam's Early Access on December 2nd. This is an interesting title as you will be in charge of characters called Breakers to explore various galaxies filled with hostile aliens and monsters. You'll have to use your Breakers to battle through enemies as you make your way around planets and other surfaces trying to locate relics and artifacts from fabled Vaults. These relics are tied to long-lost alien civilizations that will unlock different powers within them to increase their ability to survive and fight. We got the latest trailer for you below as the game will be out in about three weeks.

ANVIL is an agency that searches for "Vaults", the remnants of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. Become a "Breaker" searching for "Vaults" and explore the unknown galaxy. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. By defeating monsters and opening the Vaults, you will be able to utilize the stunning powers within. The Breakers are the seekers of Vaults. They have maximized their combat capabilities to survive various threats that they may encounter on different planets. Breakers with unique abilities and skills are waiting to be selected.

Over 100 randomly generated artifacts and dozens of weapons will make every session unique and different from previous sessions. You will be able to explore a combination of different playstyles by testing synergy between various artifacts and obtain powerful weapons to get the "ultimate" Breaker! The Breakers enter combat with their mechanical body. They are rebuilt in ANVIL if they are destroyed during an exploration. Your Breakers will gain EXP during battle that will enhance their strength and give them new powers. The Breakers are not afraid of death because death only makes them stronger when they are rebuilt.