Stumble Guys Adds Ranked Mode & More In Latest Update

Thje latest update to Stumble Guys has added Ranked Mode to the mix for a bigger competition, along with a few new additions.

Scopely has released a new update for Stumble Guys today, as players can now tackle a new Ranked Mode in the game, along with a few other additions to the game. Ranked Mode will basically put more competition into the already competitive rounds as you earn rank, badges, and other goodies along the way. Emotes have also been added to the mix if you care to use them, and the SpongeBob content is back. We have more details below and the latest video above.

Stumble Guys – Ranked Mode Update

In the next iteration of this beloved collaboration, the Stumble Guys community will board the eerie and enigmatic Flying Dutchman's ghost ship, combining the beloved mechanics of Block Dash with exciting new twists inspired by the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. Players will encounter waves spawning explosive surprises that detonate upon collision, fragile wooden planks, a tricky water current, and an array of quirky and perilous obstacles. Fans can also unlock a host of new SpongeBob-themed stumblers, including King Patrick, Fancy SpongeBob, and Kah-Rah-Tay Sandy.

Ranked Mode: Rise to the Top: With Ranked Mode, Stumble Guys is introducing a new competitive feature: Seasonal Challenges. These challenges offer amazing prizes, leaderboards, and a new ranking system to showcase individual player skills. Each season will have its own theme, starting with Blockdash. Players progress through ranks from Wood, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Master all the way to Champion, highlighting their true skill.

Abilities: Unlock and Upgrade Emotes: With the new Abilities feature, players can unlock special emotes through gameplay. With this new progression, players can decide which emotes to unlock and upgrade, adding more fun and excitement to the game and making them more accessible.

Traffic Jam Under the Sea: SpongeBob Dash: He's absorbent, yellow, porous – and back in the Stumbleverse! In the latest Stumble Guys adventure, players will dive into a brand-new map – SpongeBob Dash!

