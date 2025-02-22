Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misterial Games, Stygian: Outer Gods

Stygian: Outer Gods Announces Early Access With Free Demo

Developers for Stygian: Outer Gods confirmed the game will be coming to Early Access this year, but first, a free Steam Next Fest demo

Explore a horror RPG world, uncover mysteries, and face Lovecraftian horrors haunting Kingsport.

Play as a troubled anthropologist drawn into a web of deceit and dark secrets in a race against time.

Customize your character, choose playstyles and navigate stealthy encounters with limited ammo.

Developer Misterial Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing confirmed thsat Stygian: Outer Gods will be released into Early Access later this year. Only a few months ago, the team revealed this new survival horror title with RPG elements mixed in, as you will be tasked with solving a mystery thousands of years old. No date was set for the game, but we did learn they will have a Steam Next Fest demo available from February 24 until March 3. For now, enjoy the latest trailer above!

Stygian: Outer Gods

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Immerse yourself in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension. The game's protagonist is a former anthropologist and soldier, discharged due to a severe injury. Struggling with a fragile and deteriorating mental state, he is haunted by recurring nightmares and consumed with guilt over the unresolved disappearance of his father. At the start of the game, everything shifts dramatically for our hero, and his life takes on a new purpose. He receives an invitation from a young woman to join an expedition to Kingsport, a secluded, enigmatic place that captivates his father's interest. This journey offers not only a chance to uncover the secrets of Kingsport but perhaps also the key to understanding his father's mysterious fate.

Players will find themselves drawn into a labyrinth of mysteries and hidden schemes, where every character harbors their own secret motives, shrouded in layers of deceit. As the clock ticks, the ominous arrival of the Black Day looms ever closer, leaving little time to unravel the truth. Fans of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones will recognise some familiar faces on the streets of Kingsport, and of course iconic Lovecraftian characters, such as Keziah Mason, will make their presence felt – each featuring their own captivating storylines.

The game will feature a diverse arsenal of intriguing weapons, used in both ranged and melee combat – but don't mistake it for a straightforward first-person shooter. Ammo will be scarce and enemies formidable – meaning that avoiding encounters through stealth might often be the wiser choice. "Choice" being a key word when talking about the gameplay in Stygian: Outer Gods, as players will always have various options for how to approach an encounter. The game will also feature a character customization system that will let them unlock and upgrade skills and abilities to further hone their preferred playstyle.

