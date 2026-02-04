Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: cyanide studio, Styx: Blades of Greed

Styx: Blades of Greed Releases Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Styx: Blades of Greed as the developers provide a much better look at the story for the game

Article Summary Styx: Blades of Greed unveils a story trailer, teasing the goblin's quest for the rare Quartz resource.

Play as Styx, mastering stealth and new abilities like Mind Control and Time Shift in vast open environments.

Craft weapons, utilize agility, and solve stealth puzzles across human, orc, and elf territories.

Experience enhanced freedom, Metroidvania exploration, and the origins of the Black Hand mercenary group.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have released a new trailer this morning for Styx: Blades of Greed, as we get a better look at the storyline going into the title. This is a good two minutes of providing you with a glimpse into what you'll be doing as Styx in this entry into the series, as well as a healthy dose of gameplay to show off what the game looks like a little more. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on February 19, 2026, for PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Styx: Blades of Greed

You play as Styx, a cunning goblin with a caustic sense of humor who has mastered the art of stealth. Your goal is to get your hands on Quartz, the most precious – and dangerous – resource in a world on the brink of war between elves, humans, and orcs. Styx: Blades of Greed refines the proven formula of the first two games by making freedom and creativity central to the experience. Explore vast vertical environments and master new tools and powers. Whether you're discovering Styx for the first time or you're a longtime fan, it has never been so exciting to be greedy!

No more working for others! This time, our famous green-skinned friend is pursuing his own goal and leading his own crew. Aboard his zeppelin, Styx and his crew hunt down a new, mysterious power source: Quartz. Throughout your mischievous journey, you'll encounter familiar faces and colorful new characters while outwitting the Inquisition's traps. This adventure marks the beginning of the Great War and the creation of the Black Hand, the mercenary group central to the events of Of Orcs and Men.

Every great heist requires preparation! Craft weapons and potions before executing your next scheme. A wide range of abilities is at your disposal: Cloning and Invisibility return thanks to your Amber skills. Master Mind Control and Time Shift abilities granted by Quartz. Every situation is a stealth puzzle you can solve in multiple ways. Despite his small size, Styx relies on agility, sharp wit and biting humor to escape the trickiest situations. Always reaching for the dagger first? Who are we to judge… No harm seen, no harm done!

Roam freely around three vast open environments: The Wall, which marks the boundary of the human world; the lush orc village of Turquoise Dawn; and the Ruins of the elven capital, Akenash. Soar through the skies with your glider, reach inaccessible spots in a flash with your grapple, and scale massive walls with your claws. Take advantage of the vertical environments to reach your targets. Every new tool unlocks previously unreachable areas with Metroidvania-style progression.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!