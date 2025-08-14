Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip, Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers & 8 Ball Pool Come Together For a New Collaboration

The two mobile games Sbway Surfers and 8 Ball Pool have come together for a brand-new collaboration that will start next Monday

Article Summary Subway Surfers and 8 Ball Pool team up for an exciting collaboration event running August 18-27.

Players can explore six global cities and collect 8 Ball tokens in the Subway Surfers 8 Ball Pool City Tour.

8 Ball Pool introduces a Subway Surfers-themed table, new quests, and exclusive in-game rewards.

Unlock limited-edition characters, themed hoverboards, and more in both Subway Surfers and 8 Ball Pool.

SYBO and Miniclip have come together for a new collaboration event, as Subway Surfers and 8 Ball Pool will both be running individual events. From August 18-27, players will find two different events happening in each game, as you'll see characters and settings from both cross over into each other for some good 'ol mobile promotions. We have more details from the announcement below as both will kick off on Monday.

Subway Surfers x 8 Ball Pool

Throughout the month-long collaboration, Subway Surfers will offer players the opportunity to run through an 8 Ball Pool City Tour event, featuring six global destinations, including Sydney, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and more, to explore. Players will aim to collect 8 Ball tokens to progress through each city and unlock exclusive new content, including an "8 Ball Jake" character sporting an iconic leather jacket, and an "8 Ball Board" themed hoverboard.

In 8 Ball Pool, players will also have access to a Subway Surfers-inspired experience that includes themed pool events around each of the same six city destinations. The activation will also feature an exclusive Subway Surfers Pool Table with first-of-its-kind physics that simulate the most beloved characteristics of Subway Surfers' gameplay. Additionally, there will be several limited-edition quests, challenging players to collect letters to spell "Subway Surfers" and unlock several themed prizes, including a "Jake" avatar, "Guard" cue, and more.

"Since we joined the Miniclip family back in 2022, we've been eager to collaborate with the other fan-favorite mobile titles under their umbrella," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "8 Ball Pool has led the pool game category for nearly two decades, and we're thrilled to finally bring its first crossover with Subway Surfers to our collective audiences."

"Subway Surfers and 8 Ball Pool are two of the most successful, beloved, and longest-running titles in the Miniclip portfolio," said Saad Choudri, CEO of Miniclip. "Both games have proven a unique ability to last the test of time – engaging millions of players around the world for decades. We're looking forward to bringing the two titles' worlds together for the very first time.

