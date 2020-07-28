Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokémon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?

Pokémon GO introduced two new weekly events earlier this year: Spotlight Hour, which saw one Pokémon take over the majority of spawns, giving trainers an option hour-long grind session for that week's choice creature, and Mystery Bonus Hour, which featured an in-game reward such as double catch Stardust, double transfer candy, and so on. Niantic has since combined the two days into one event that has taken place on Tuesdays at 6pm local time. This week's mini-event will be Buizel Spotlight Hour with double catch XP.

Buizel is a pure Water-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh region and is essentially an orange weasel with a pool floatie. Buizel has not yet been released in its Shiny form and will bot be unveiled during the Spotlight Hour. (When it does come out, though, it has a nice light-yellow palette reminiscent of Shiny Charmander.) In a month of Spotlight Hours that have focused on Shiny-capable Pokémon, Buizel is an unpopular choice for the hour… but it makes sense. It may not be something that players can Shiny hunt, and both Buizel and its evolution Floatzel are niche picks in battle, it's also both cute and rare. Dedicated, long-time players will likely have caught many of the Sinnoh swimmers before, but that may not be the case for more casual players. Besides, with GO Fest 2020 having just ended, it seems almost merciful of Niantic to not turn Tuesday evening into a mad dash to catch a Shiny Pokémon.

As far as the bonus, double catch XP will be active not only for catching Buizel, but will apply to any catch. This is something that trainers under Level 40 will want to grind, as XP is the fuel that powers level-ups in the game… at least currently. Buizel will come trudging onto mobile devices everywhere at 6pm local time. It may not come Shiny yet, but it has a face just asking to have a Pokéball thrown at it.