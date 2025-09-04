Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Brawl Stars, Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers Announces New Crossover Event With Brawl Stars

Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars arer about to crash into each other's spaces for a special simultanious crossover event in both titles

Article Summary Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars launch a simultaneous crossover event with unlockable themed content.

Subway Surfers debuts its first competitive multiplayer mode, Showdown, with new characters and rewards.

Brawl Stars features a Subway Surfers-themed season including its first 10-player racing mode, Subway Run.

Unique crossover power-ups and exclusive rewards available for a limited four-week event in both games.

Mobile game developers SYBO and Supercell have come together for a special simultaneous crossover event, as Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars cross paths. Starting today, in fact, right now as we're posting this article, both games will be running a special collaboration event that includes all-new themed unlockable content, as well as first-of-their-kind competitive game modes, as well as mobile icons' exclusive to both titles. The events will run for the next four weeks, and once all of the content is done, it will not be back. We have more infor below from the official reveal.

Subway Surfers x Brawl Stars

Within Subway Surfers, players can run within a Brawl Stars-inspired world with recognizable elements like the desert and crystal mines, with six new unlockable, themed characters available. As part of the update, Subway Surfers is offering its first-ever competitive multiplayer game mode, Showdown, where players can race against other characters to score points, earn exclusive rewards, and play unique power-ups.

Brawl Stars, a team-based mobile game where players battle across a variety of maps and game modes, is simultaneously hosting an entirely Subway Surfers-themed season for its players. The season includes the launch of the game's first-ever racing mode: Subway Run, a 10-player showdown race where Brawlers aim to be the first to cross through a variety of checkpoints and reach the finish line. Brawl Stars is also introducing Subway Surfers-inspired rewards and unique power-ups, including eight "Subway Supers" such as Super Sneakers, Brawler Magnet, Hoverboard Charge, Jetpack, and more, that can be activated to gain advantages during a brawl.

"A competitive game mode within Subway Surfers has been one of the most requested features from our community over the last 13 years," said Celia Zimmermann, Head of Player Experience at SYBO. "We knew there was no better time to introduce a competitive element to the game than during a crossover with Brawl Stars. We're excited to bring this collaboration to life and incorporate elements from Brawl Stars' beloved multiplayer-style gameplay into Subway Surfers for the very first time."

