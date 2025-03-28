Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Joystick Ventures, SUGOI Showcase 2025

SUGOI Showcase 2025 Highlights Dozens Of New Trailers

Yesterday, the SUGOI Showcase 2025 showed off dozens of trailers for new and incoming indie games, offering 50 minutes of just trailers

Article Summary SUGOI Showcase 2025 unveils an exciting lineup of indie game trailers in a 50-minute livestream event.

Highlights include games featuring strategic mech battles, card-based adventures, and gripping roguelite storytelling.

Diverse genres span tactical combat, horror RPGs, and unique puzzle-solving experiences.

Don't miss out on games like StarVaders, Commander Quest, and Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor.

Organizers for the SUGOI Showcase 2025 held their livestream yesterday, showcasing dozens of games as they showed off their latest trailers. When we say trailers, we're not kidding, as this is all it is. 50 minutes worth of trailers from several indie games for you to check out. We have the rundown of everything featured for you below, as you can watch the whole livestream above.

StarVaders

In StarVaders, humanity's fate rests on your strategic prowess. In this demo, defend Earth by choosing from four pilots to control one of three unique mechs on a vertical grid to subdue the alien invaders. Made a mistake? No, you didn't. Rewind time with chrono tokens to reverse pivotal errors and keep your mission on track. Each mech and its dedicated pilots offer unique synergies that modify the gameplay. Command the Gunner Mecha's board-clearing firepower with Roxy, Noel, or Zeke, or take control of the ninja-like Stinger Mecha, piloted exclusively by the laidback Shun. Enhance your mech's power with over 300 unlockable cards, artifacts, and upgrades, forming fresh strategies on the fly to face new alien enemies and monstrous bosses.

Commander Quest

Congratulations! You just found a 'one of a kind' roguelike that combines deck-building card game and auto battle strategy game! Consider unit counters, then create powerful synergy by breaking down the boundaries between the battlefield and cards, then lead your army to victory!

Day of the Shell

Day of the Shell is a fast-paced tactical roguelite, where each turn is played in a single click. The gods have brought down their wrath on humanity, and only a few remote islands remain. A lonely monster huntress has risen to challenge and appease the gods, traveling through what's left of the world.

Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor

Iron Corbo is a cheeky, action adventure. Customize your own kung fu combos alongside flamboyant finishers. Sweep, sanitize and smash your way through this comical, nonlinear, post-civilization romp with light Metroidvania elements. Developed by a solo human. For the planet, be the broom.

Wild City

The deckbuilder where cards are plants, animals, and insects that can synergize and prey on each other. Place your cards on an expanding board to trigger satisfying chain reactions and shape an interconnected ecosystem.

The Art of Reflection

The Art of Reflection is a first-person puzzle game that explores mirrors as if you could pass right through them. What happens when you cross through a mirror and walk around in mirror-land? What if objects, or even gravity aren't the same on the other side? Unfold complex reflected paths as you learn to navigate this world with mastery.

UNDERGROUNDED

UNDERGROUNDED is a puzzle-solving adventure game where players descend deeper and deeper into an isometric dungeon map. The map itself is akin to a slice of American history, filled with people who have lost something, just like your character, Scott, with his missing ring. Each floor is thematically different, from an 80s movie theater to a space station to a speakeasy from the roaring twenties. Clear the puzzles, solve mysteries and face boss-level monsters.

Dunk Dunk

Dunk Dunk is a basketball game unlike any other, mixing a unique cartoony aesthetic, the strategy and precision of basketball with the chaotic fun of multiplayer arena platforming action, making for some nail-bitingly tense matches. Play alone, with a friend or a house full of friends. Dress up your mascots and dunk basketballs, balloons or even anvils in crazy locations from all over the universe like space stations, dinosaur parks and haunted houses. It's dunk or be dunked (on).

Pull Stay

Pull Stay is a wacky Beat 'em up game with Tower Defense mechanics. Use your fists or set crazy traps to repel enemies from rushing into your house! As a guardian robot, defend your buddy Susumu who has been a shut-in for years!

Becoming Saint

Choose your doctrine and preach across medieval Italy in this real-time strategy roguelike. Gather your diverse cast of followers, venture out to convince and convert new believers, conquer towns, and strive to become a saint in your lifetime—or die trying.

Tom the Postgirl

Take a ride with Tom through her village and discover a great deal—perhaps too much—about the locals. Her approach, although controversial, is highly effective: intense and obsessive stalking.

Deck of Haunts

Deck of Haunts invites you to become a malevolent Haunted House. Lure humans into your cursed halls, manipulate their fears, and drain their essence to grow your power. Use strategy to build your mansion and expand your dark influence, turning your home into a terrifying, inescapable nightmare.

darkwebSTREAMER

Become an occult streamer on a 90s dark internet in this horror RPG sim. Experience a fully procedurally generated world and endless sinister stories as you grow your stream, surf the web, perform rituals, make hard choices, manage your stats and try to survive your increasingly haunted apartment.

Trailblazers: Into the March

Trailblazers: Into the March is a roguelite colony-sim that integrates tactical combat with the emotional journey of fully simulated characters. Before setting off you will purchase and customize your Landship, recruit crew members with their own backgrounds and skills, trade supplies and materials, and take on contracts. Once you venture into the March you will have to carefully manage your crew's daily lives, witness their evolving relationships and stories, and defend your moving home in tactical landship battles as you explore the vast, uncharted territories.

Sea Fantasy

Save the world by fishing! This is a brand new action RPG game where you stand on an adventure to fish the Sea'Az, the marine life of this world, in a vast pixel world. This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent….

Inkshade

Inkshade is a turn-based tactics game carved out of strange wooden miniatures, wrapped in a web of locked rooms, and orchestrated by an otherworldly game master. Victory is not guaranteed, and the only constant is the cruel black ink that flows within the pieces.

Zero Orders Tactics

Terraforming + Into The Breach! An experimental puzzle strategy where you are not commanding your troops – now, you are shaping the battlefield itself! Nothing is random*, everything is predictable*, and the battlefield is changing. Every turn. By you.

Hotel Barcelona

Evil serial killers from all over the U.S. have been gathered up in a luxurious hotel that sits just outside of Pittsburgh, on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia… Justine is a novice federal marshal who has an insane serial killer named Dr. Carnival living inside of her. Will she be able to exterminate all the evil serial killers and escape from this cursed hotel?! Find out in this 2.5D slasher film parody action game!

The Cabbage Effect

The Cabbage Effect is a cartoon-pop-surrealistic twin-stick shooter with brawl elements and procedurally generated stages that takes place in an apocalyptic narrative.

The game shows that planet Earth was invaded by complex and strange creatures and, during the attack, the planet was protected by a small team with their vehicles and gadgets.

Echo: Defy Death

A Roguelite RPG about betrayal, revenge, and how much you're willing to pay to get it. Use echolocation to fight your enemies, make pacts with demons to grow stronger, gather weapons, find the one who stole your eyes and make them pay!

Castle V Castle

Welcome to Castle V Castle, a solo turn-based card battler where you tear down an enemy castle brick by brick! Castle V Castle is a stylish single-player 1v1 card game inspired by browser classics Castle Wars & Wordle. Build up your castle and reduce your opponent to rubble in a magic-fueled duel of wits and bricks. Earn rewards, unlock new modes, and complete daily challenges!

Everhood 2

You will laugh. You may cry. You will almost certainly confront the abyss and see humanity in a new light. Dance between realities as a meddling soul sent on a quest to face off against carrot magicians, Joan of Arc, divine mushrooms, and a mysterious Mind Dragon hellbent on bringing existential ruin to not just this world but to every universe there could ever be. Battle to the beat of more than 100 electrifying songs. Encounter unpredictable enemies with rhythmic attack patterns, dodge incoming assaults, and counterattack by harnessing color-coded energy that turns unbroken combos into offensive explosions.

Out Of Hands

Out of Hands is a bizarre card-based adventure game that blends video-collage graphics with gripping psychological horror. Will you seek the truth lurking in this wicked, warped world—and can you bear its weight? Misty memories threaten to tear you apart, contorting you into a being… Out of Hands.

MR. ELEVATOR

This game is a puzzle adventure game based on the theme of elevators. At first, the player boards the elevator, but it is initially in a stationary state. The interior of the elevator varies from retro-style to being filled with unknown machinery. The player explores the stages, finds clues, and operates the elevator buttons and devices in a specific order to move the elevator and progress to the next stage.

Leftovers KO!

Leftovers KO! is a Punch-Out-inspired, hand-drawn animated boxing game where you fight a bunch of leftovers. After a long day at work, you come home to find that your uneaten food has come to life—and it's here to beat you up… with its hands! Defeat them all and uncover the truth!

Your House

A game you can read, a book you can play, Your House is a unique text-driven mystery game that seamlessly blends immersive, thriller-fiction with interactive escape-room-like puzzles to tell a gripping story about the price of chasing your dreams. Set in the 1990s, it follows Debbie, a rebellious teenager, who, upon receiving a cryptic postcard and an old key, sets off on a mission to uncover the secrets of a mysterious mansion. The house itself is a living puzzle, holding the hidden pasts of three enigmatic characters.

Henry Halfhead

Meet Henry, merely half a head, yet with the peculiar ability to become any object within their reach! Discover every object's unique abilities and cleverly combine them to take Henry through their not-so-ordinary everyday life.

Off-Score: A Game of Songs

A surreal game that tells the stories of three songs. Play the music until the end by solving the puzzles and secrets along the way.

Lily's World XD

Lily's World XD is a psychological horror game where you investigate a young girl's computer. Channel your inner 2000s teen as you read her old conversations, customize her blog, and look through her embarrassing selfies. That is, until you find messages addressed to you…

Battle Train

Outthink, outbuild, outblast! Battle Train combines deck-building and tactical rail combat. Upgrade your train, lay tracks, and destroy your rivals with devastating locomotives. The rails are your battlefield—will you be the last train standing?

Troleu

Troleu is a wacky and chaotic first-person action game that puts you in the shoes of a trolleybus conductor. Keep things rolling smoothly by ensuring passengers pay their fares, but watch out for rule-breakers! From issuing tickets to enforcing rules with your fists, it's all part of the wild ride.

The Headliners

Co-op horror game where you play in teams of 1 to 8 reckless journalists, ready to explore a city overrun by deadly creatures to snap spectacular footage. Your only goal: make the headlines without becoming one.

Don't Wake the Beast

In Don't Wake the Beast, a roguelite stealth game, you'll sneak through ever-changing dungeons to steal precious treasures guarded by deadly beasts. Use your trusty grappling hook to evade traps, outsmart enemies, and solve puzzles. But beware—each treasure you claim makes escaping more dangerous!

