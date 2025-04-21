Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Masami Obari, Salvatore Ganacci

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Releases New Music Video

Check out a new music video for Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, created by anime director Masami Obari with Salvatore Ganacci

Article Summary Watch the new music video for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves by Masami Obari and Salvatore Ganacci.

Salvatore Ganacci joins the game as a playable character, stirring up mixed reactions.

Experience the all-new REV System with explosive offensive options in battles.

Choose from Arcade or Smart Style control schemes catering to all skill levels.

SNK has released a brand new music video ahead of the release of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, promoting the game and a new character addition. The new video features artwork from famed anime director Masami Obari, set to the song "Terry and Joe" by acclaimed musician Salvatore Ganacci, who has been revealed as a playable character in the game. (Honestly, we don't get why he is, or why it seems the devs seem hellbent on adding IRL people before iconic characters from the franchise, but here we are.) Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on April 24, 2025.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!