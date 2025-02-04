Posted in: Games, Twitch, YouTube | Tagged: boxing, Creator Clash, Creator Clash 3

Creator Clash 3 Returns With New Matches This June

Creator Clash is returning this June, as the third event will take place in Florida once again with their take on celebrity boxing

Article Summary Creator Clash 3 debuts June 28, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, streaming live via Veeps for charity.

Event supports Stand Up To Cancer, with fundraising via Tiltify and interactive fan activities.

Tubbo vs Sapnap and eight other thrilling influencer bouts will feature in the spectacle.

A six-part docuseries offers fans a deeper journey into the event and its charitable mission.

Organizers behind Creator Clash, along with Real Good Touring, announced the third installment of the influencer charity boxing event, as Creator Clash 3 will take place on June 28, 2025. The event will once again be held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (we remember some people weren't fans of being in Florida for the last one, so we'll see what comes of attendance this time), all of which will be live-streamed through Veeps. The event itself will fundraise for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) as its first exclusive nonprofit beneficiary. Pre-sale tickets drop on February 5, with the general public available on February 7. We have more details about the event below.

Creator Clash 3

Creator Clash 3 celebrates the spirit of community with a dose of friendly competition, uniting digital creators for the shared purpose of giving back. The highly anticipated event brings together well-known names from the worlds of gaming, comedy, music, cuisine, animation, and beyond, to be the premier creator boxing spectacle of the year.

Creator Clash 3 is proudly supporting SU2C, whose mission is to raise awareness and fund research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. Through Creator Clash's platform, the event will raise awareness and drive donations via a series of fundraising initiatives—both leading up to and during the event—powered by Tiltify. These include creator and fan-run charity streams; auctions and giveaways with exclusive VIP Creator Clash travel packages, signed memorabilia and special creator items; merch drops; and more. The first charity stream will be hosted by Creator Clash co-creator Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha on February 20th. Creator Clash 3's lineup boasts nine creator bouts, with more to be announced, blending fresh faces with returning, iconic contenders of the past, including:

Tubbo VS Sapnap

LA Beast VS Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time)

Odd1sOut VS Will Neff

Kevin Lerdwichagul VS Myth

Jaelaray VS Ali Spagnola

Freddie Wong (RocketJump) VS GingerPale

Lena Ayad VS FunkyFrogbait

Nathan Barnatt (Dad) VS Jago Shakoori

Trevor Evarts VS Wren (Corridor Digital)

"We're excited to finally bring Creator Clash back for a third round," said Real Good Touring Head of Events, Justin Tracey. "From day one, the goal has been to put on an entertaining show for the fans while making a real impact for charity, and this year, we're leveling up. Charity has always been at the heart of Creator Clash, so we took a fresh look at how to maximize its impact. With Creator Clash 3, we're not only setting up a more sustainable fundraising system, but also creating really fun, interactive ways for fans and creators to get in on the action. With an incredible lineup of fighters, collaborative fundraising, and a six-part docuseries that pulls you deeper into the journey, Creator Clash 3 is shaping up to be the biggest and best one yet with support from Veeps and Tiltify."

