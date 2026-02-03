Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer, Sumerian Six

Sumerian Six Announces New Console Release Date

After already being released on PC for a year and a half, Sumerian Six will be coming out on both Xbox and PlayStation this March

Lead a team of commando scientists on covert WWII missions against Nazis and arcane threats.

Master real-time tactical stealth gameplay using each squad member’s unique scientific abilities.

Uncover secret Nazi plots, battle occult weapons, and discover ancient Sumerian artifacts.

Developer Artificer and publisher Devolver Digital have revealed the console release date for Sumerian Six. The game was originally released back in September 2024, as you lead an unlikely team of commando scientists with special abilities behind enemy lines in WWII, fighting off Nazis and uncovering their strange, arcane plot, working to bring their nefarious plans to an end. The game did alright for itself on PC, but now it's time to conquer the console front as the game will arrive for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms on March 6, 2026. With the news come a new trailer showing off the game on console, which we have for you here.

Sumerian Six

Lead an unlikely team of commando scientists behind enemy lines to fight Nazis, uncover arcane mysteries, and wield experimental technology to turn the tide of WWII in this real-time tactical stealth adventure. Sumerian Six follows the Enigma Squad, a team of commandos composed of the world's greatest scientists who combine their skills to conduct secret missions in their fight against the Third Reich. Together, you seek to thwart ex-member Hans Kammler's nefarious plans involving a powerful, mystical substance named Geiststoff.

Embark on a thrilling journey across multiple continents alongside allies such as the exiled chemist Rosa Reznick, Wojtek the Werebear, and the esoteric psychoanalyst Siegfried von Adelsberg. Dispose of your enemies by using each team member's unique set of abilities inspired by their fields of expertise, and learn to master the art of chaining them together for devastating effects if you hope to be successful. As you delve deeper into the Nazi plot, you'll encounter occult-scientific weapons and ancient Sumerian artifacts linked to Kammler's machinations. A grim future awaits you should the Nazis be victorious, so do your best to prevent that dark timeline from coming true in this real-time tactical stealth adventure.

