Summer Game Fest Announces 2023 Return Date

Organizers behind Summer Game Fest officially revealed the return date for the 2023 event, as they will have another event in Los Angeles. In what is technically the fourth year for the event ever since it was launched during the pandemic, they will kick everything off with a special livestream that will take place on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. And rather than doing it in front of a green screen or in someone's office or on a stage no one can attend, they will be doing it in front of a live audience for the first time. The event will include live gameplay demos and announcements at the state-of-the-art YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Tickets for the event will go on sale in early 2023, and for those who can't attend, the event will be streaming across most platforms you'd normally see The Game Awards broadcast on. Here's a quote and additional info on the event from today's announcement.

"Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events, and we're thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the SGF show in-person for the first time in 2023," said Geoff Keighley, curator and host, Summer Game Fest. "In keeping with tradition, we'll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months."

"The full lineup of Summer Game Fest 2023 participants and activities will be announced in the new year. In the meantime, video game fans can tune into The Game Awards live on December 8th, 2022, across more than 40 different digital video platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok Live, and for the first time ever, Instagram Live."