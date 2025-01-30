Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Summer Game Fest 2025

Summer Game Fest Confirms Return To Los Angeles This June

Summer Game Fest will be back in Los Angeles for 2025, running a livestream on June 6, with Play Days happening from June 7-9

Organizers for Summer Game Fest have confirmed that the 2025 edition will be back in Los Angeles this June, along with the Play Days event for media and influences. The main showcase will once again take place at the YouTube Theater on June 6, while Play Days will once again happen in Downtown LA from June 7-9. Details of who will be a part of it have not been revealed yet, which makes sense as we're over four months out from it, but we're sure it will be a cavalcade of trailers followed by three days of demos, along with the usual array of livestreams happening in the two weeks leading up to it. We have more info on both events for you below.

Summer Game Fest 2025

Summer Game Fest will kick off in spectacular style with a live in-person 2-hour showcase event, streaming live on Friday, June 6 from 2-4pm PT (5-7pm ET, 10-Midnight GMT) from the state-of-the-art YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Produced by the team behind The Game Awards, a live audience of thousands of consumers will join together with a live online audience of tens of millions to experience spectacular new video game announcements, surprises and reveals. The SGF event will be streamed live around the world across more than 20 digital video platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X and Steam, as well as across international partners. Public ticket sales will commence later this Spring. In 2024, the SGF showcase delivered more than 36 million global livestreams, up 12% YoY and over 8,000 co-streams on Twitch and YouTube.

SGF: Play Days, produced by iam8bit, will return to provide three days of immersive exhibits and hands-on showcases in downtown Los Angeles for the world's top invited media and content creators. Running June 7-9, SGF: Play Days will feature activations from more than 40 of the gaming industry's top publishers. SGF: Play Days is the ultimate sneak preview event, with coverage appearing across digital and social platforms around the world.

New for 2025, SGF will introduce a business-to-business thought leader event to delve into some of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry, as well as celebrate the cultural impact and importance of video games as the most powerful form of entertainment in the world. This landmark event in downtown Los Angeles will be curated by Christopher Dring (former head of GamesIndustry.biz) and Geoff Keighley (creator of E3 Coliseum and The Game Awards), and feature thought leaders from gaming, entertainment and beyond, bringing multiple industries together on one stage for insightful discussions.

