Summoners War Announces Return To New York Comic Con

Com2uS announced this morning they will be bringing Summoners War back to New York Comic Con for 2021 with a number of featured items. From October 7th-10th, they will be at the event giving away several items, as well as giving fans a chance to score some exclusives at the con such as t-shirts, statues, and earbud cases. You can read more about their plans below!

Com2uS invites New York Comic Con attendees to showcase their best Summoners War cosplay creations as legendary Summoners Orbia, Kina and Cleaf or one the thousands of unique monsters featured in the series. Stop by the Summoners War booth located at booth #1157 for the following activities and giveaways: Booth Activities 11am-12pm (Daily) – Raid with Com2uS 12pm-2pm (Daily) – Take part in PvP battles with influencers 3pm-4pm (Daily) – Lost Centuria Tournament Sign up at the booth daily for your chance to compete

Giveaways Participants in the booth activities will be rewarded with a variety of coveted swag items including Funko POP!s, pins, large Angelmon plushies, exclusive Summoners War Snowglobes, and more!



Comic Books – Newcomers to the series and comic book fans alike can now experience the origin story behind Summoners War in Summoners War: Legacy from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. In this dramatic, action-packed prequel comic book set 35 years before the game's central conflict, readers will journey to the mystical land of Alea to meet fan-favorite monsters and colorful characters including Abuus, Rai, and Tomas to find out how it all began. The Summoners War: Legacy Special Edition pack will be available exclusively at NYCC 2021, containing the first three issues, sketches in the back and a special cover.

Statuettes – Celebrate Summoners War with collectible figurines including Shaina and Maruna Twins, retailing for $252 USD.

T-Shirts – Summoners can represent their favorite characters in tees featuring Joker, Orion, Rakan, Artamiel, Veromos, Lapis and more, available for $27 USD.

Mouse Pads – For fans playing Summoners War: Lost Centuria on PC, decorate your battlestation with a mouse pad. Available for $25 USD.

Bluetooth Earbud Cases – Keep your Airpods, Airpods Pro, Galaxy Buds, or Galaxy Buds Live in a special case featuring characters like Brownie, Penguin Knight, Jack O Lantern and Harpu. Retailing for $15 to $17 USD.