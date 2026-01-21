Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Old Towers, Plyuk, Super Fanger

Mega Cat Studios Reveals Three New NES/SNES Cartridge Titles

Mega Cat Studios has revealed three new retro game titles will be coming out next week for both the NES and the SNES consoles

Super Fanger offers a frantic maze chaser with unique character abilities and unlockables.

Plyuk challenges players with cloning-based puzzles in a mysterious underground lab.

Old Towers delivers 40+ levels of fast-paced action-puzzle adventure with character swapping.

Mega Cat Studios has revealed that three new retro-style video games will be coming to both the NES and SNES next week. Players will be able to get their hands on totally original titles for both consoles, as they are releasing the SNES maze chaser game Super Fanger, along with the action-puzzler Old Towers, and the cerebral puzzle platformer Plyuk, both of which are for the NES. Each of them presented in a physical cartridge, totally playable in both systems if you happen to own them. We have more details about all three games for you here as they will arrive in the Mega Cat shop on January 29, 2026.

Super Fanger

Get ready for the wildest game of tag yet. Chase down your friends or evade their pursuit to avoid capture. Tackle dynamic levels and execute special moves to outsmart your rivals. Keep your nerve as you make every twist and turn count!

Four maps with signature twists

Play absurd characters with unique abilities

Unlockable surprises

One or two players

Plyuk

When Plyuk tumbles into a hidden, underground lab, his quiet evening stroll turns into a nightmare. Trapped in a facility full of failed experiments, his only escape is to use his unique ability: cloning himself.

Navigate a trap-filled world using your cloning mechanics

Solve teamwork-based puzzles

Immerse yourself in Plyuk's atmospheric 8-bit world

Old Towers

Get ready to climb your way to the top in this addictive action puzzle game! Dash across the screen and across walls, ceilings, and more as you collect all the coins and find the way to the exit past devious hazards and traps.

Dash your way through over 40 levels

Swap between multiple characters to solve devious, brain-boggling puzzles

Dodge arrows, spikes, and crushing blocks

