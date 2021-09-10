Summoners War World Arena Championship Americas Cup Starts Sunday

Com2uS has announced the full plans for the Summoners War World Arena Championship Americas Cup 2021, which kicks off on Sunday. This is basically one of the big tournaments that we'd normally see in person if the world wasn't in a state of chaos from the pandemic, but they're going to do their best to bring it to you live online via YouTube. This will feature the best of the best in the Americas as you'll see players from Canada, United States, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and more fighting for the top spot and a shot at the pool, as well as the chance to go onto the World Finals. You can see all of the action on September 12th at 11 PDT, as we have the full details for you below.

The top Summoners War: Sky Arena players from the region will compete in the online-only event for a spot in the Summoners War World Arena Championship World Finals event this November. During the Americas Cup, eight of the region's top players will compete against each other in a single elimination tournament to continue on in the competition. Only two highly skilled players from the Americas Cup will advance to the World Finals to compete against the winners of the other regional cups. Sponsored by Google Play, the Summoners War World Arena Championship Americas Cup competition will begin on Sunday, September 12 at 11:00am PDT and will be streamed in seven different languages on the official Summoners War Esports YouTube channel. The top eight Summoners War: Sky Arena players from America will compete in a single elimination tournament for a chance at the World Finals. A total of eight players – two players each from Americas Cup, two from the Europe Cup, three players from Asia-Pacific Cup, and one player from the China Qualification Match will advance to the World Finals. Summoners War Total Prize Pool: $210,000 (including the World Finals) Regional Cup Prize 1st: $10,000

2nd: $5,000

3rd (Tied): $2,500 World Finals Prize 1st: $100,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $10,000

