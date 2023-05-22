Super Mega Baseball 4 Confirmed For Release On June 2nd Super Mega Baseball 4 gets a new trailer and more details from EA Sports, as the game is confirmed for release in early June.

EA Sports have confirmed the official release date for Super Mega Baseball 4, as players will get their hands on it for PC and consoles on June 2nd. The team released a new blog this past week, along with a new trailer, providing a proper date for the game with it only being a couple of weeks away. Enjoy the trailer and new info on the game below.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Characters

Likely the first thing you'll notice is a completely new take on our characters. We decided to approach our character refresh from the ground up, harnessing our signature customization system to represent our league of real-world players thoughtfully and carefully crafted in our style, with a better distribution of different face shapes, features, and body types. The result? 44 new heads with all-new (not to mention, stylish) hair models, some fun dyed hair colors, and 2 additional body types. You'll also see more expressive reactions from your players in relation to what's happening in the game!

New Animations

We also put a ton of time and effort into our new player animations. Our characters have become even more angry, conceited, fun-loving, and disrespectful than any baseball players you've ever seen in a Super Mega Baseball game… or maybe anywhere! Almost all of our cutscenes have been refreshed with a variety of variations for batter walk-ups, beanballs, comebackers, strikeouts, and an all-new season win cinematic. And, if that's not enough, our team photo has also been revamped to add way more character than before. Basically, the lack of sportsmanship in SMB4 is second to none.

Stadiums

We've added six new stadiums for you to smash dingers in—more stadiums than ever before! We've got a tropical cityscape in the mountains, a breezy diamond alongside lush city gardens, and an overlook with a view into a world of thrill rides and popcorn. Take to the field where everything is bigger, watch the harvest in the heartland, and marvel at the architecture funded by independent local businesses (that claim to be reputable). So, what does a list of 20 stadiums mean to the game? It means that each team in the Super Mega League now gets their very own home stadium, something that's been highly requested by our community. All the stadiums you might be familiar with have fresh time and weather conditions, and we've updated the lighting on our characters to more accurately reflect the lighting in the stadiums. We also added a little nugget that we think the community will appreciate: a preview of stadium field dimensions before you pick a stadium.

