Super Nintendo World Hollywood To Launch In 2023

Today, March 10th, which is commonly known as Mario Day (MAR, 10), we found out Super Nintendo World was coming to Hollywood. The original version was launched in Japan back in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of visitors have only been residents of Japan as the country has had multiple lockdowns. Which is why so many people have been begging to see this park come to America, as the original was a partnership between the gaming company and Universal Studios.

Now after several rumors for the past few months, the company sent out a press release today confirming the park will be coming to the Universal Studios Hollywood location and will launch sometime in 2023. Will it look like the one in Japan? Probably not, as we're guessing they'll want to throw on their own flair for a U.S.-based one. But Hollywood seems like a far better location for it than trying to find space down in Orlando. We have more info from the press release down below.

Super Nintendo World was conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to generations of Nintendo fans for over 40 years. The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience. To mark the occasion as the countdown begins to the land's exciting debut, Universal Studios Hollywood will unveil a takeover of its popular Feature Presentation retail store with Super Nintendo World theming, opening soon. Located just inside the theme park's main entrance, guests will have a chance to share their excitement for the land's 2023 arrival by gearing up with merchandise such as Mario and Luigi themed apparel and iconic character hats. A selection of plush characters, including Yoshi, Mario, Bowser and Luigi in a variety of sizes, will also be among the many fun items available for purchase.